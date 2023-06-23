Breaking News

Man, 43, charged with attempted murder after two men attacked with pickaxe at a hospital in London

By Will Taylor

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two men were attacked with a pickaxe at a hospital in London.

Matteo Bottarelli, 43, is due to appear in court today facing three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of threatening violence with a bladed article in a public place.

Armed police swept on Central Middlesex Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and found two victims who it's believed were attacked with a mattock.

The hospital was locked down and staff were evacuated.

One of the victims has suffered life-changing injuries, but neither are thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Both men, who are believed to be in their 40s, are still receiving treatment.

Another man was attacked but the Met said they were lucky not to get hurt.

Police arrested a man outside the hospital and he was given treatment for injuries, which are believed to be self-inflicted, before he was arrested.

The attack is not being treated as terror related.

The Met has asked any witnesses to come forward and call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3804/21Jun.