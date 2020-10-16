Man, 51, charged with attempted murder of police officer

16 October 2020, 19:51

A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton
A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A 51-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer who suffered multiple stab wounds.

Timothy Walsh, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has also been charged with attempted GBH of a second officer following an incident at an address in his home street.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “The officers were deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road, Southampton just after midday yesterday (Thursday October 15).

“One of the officers who attended was then stabbed several times.

"He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and he has since been discharged and is recovering at home with his family.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: “This was a horrific incident to have happened to an officer whilst on duty.

"Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening and we very pleased that he is now back at home and able to recover with his family.

“Our specialist officers continue to support both officers and their families following this incident.”

Zoe Wakefield, chairwoman of Hampshire Police Federation, said: “We are supporting the officer and his family, as well as other colleagues involved in this horrific incident.

“The officer has sustained significant injuries and it is by pure chance that it is not more serious. “We wish him a swift recovery.

“This is a reminder, not that we need it, of the dangers our officers face every day and how brave they are in dealing with those intent on inflicting this level of violence against them.”

Walsh has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

