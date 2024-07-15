Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder after the remains of two men were found in suitcases in Bristol last week.

Yostin Andres Mosquera was arrested in Bristol during the early hours of Saturday morning.

It followed a national manhunt, after the bodies of the two men were discovered in suitcases near the Clifton suspension bridge late on Wednesday night.

Mosquera of Scotts Road, west London, was charged with the two counts during the early hours of Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police have also now confirmed the identity of the two men whose remains were discovered inside the suitcases as as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth.

Mosquera was known to Mr Alfonso and his British ex-partner Mr Longworth. police have confirmed.

The pair continued to live together at a flat in Shepherd's Bush despite their separation, with Mosquera said to have been staying with them at the Scotts Road address, the Met confirmed.

Mr Longworth was British, while Mr Alfonso was a France national who later obtained British citizenship.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had found further human remains at a flat in Scotts Road, Shepherds Bush in west London after the search was extended following the discovery of the suitcases.

Mosquera will appear later today at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

The remains were "sensitively removed" following the discovery, with additional post-mortem examinations also taking place.

Both victims are thought to have been known to Mosquera and the Met is appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said his thoughts are with "Albert and Paul's loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news".

"My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul's loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

He continued: "While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

"I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherds Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London.

"I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.

"Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.

"We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.'

The Met added that evidence did not suggest a homophobic motive.

They confirmed they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the murders.