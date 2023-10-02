Man, 31, charged with public order offence after 'mocking' image at football match of boy, 6, who died of cancer

2 October 2023, 05:59 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 06:12

The mockery incident sparked an outcry
The mockery incident sparked an outcry. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been charged with a public order offence after he allegedly mocked an image of a young Sunderland fan who died age 6 of cancer.

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the incident on Friday.

He was arrested on Saturday and charged with a public order offence. He was remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

Police have also applied for a football banning order against Houghton.

It comes after two Sheffield Wednesday fans were pictured allegedly mocking a photo of Bradley Lowery, who died from a rare form of cancer in 2017 aged six, during a match against Sunderland on Friday.

Another man, 27, who was arrested on Saturday has been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out, police confirmed.

Bradley, a Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over.

Sheffield Wednesday condemned the incident and said the club would be supporting police with their investigation. "We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour," a spokesman for the club said.

Bradley Lowery
Bradley Lowery. Picture: Getty

"We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley's family and friends."

The vile incident sparked an outcry from other Sheffield Wednesday fans, who have since raised thousands of pounds for a charity set up in Bradley's name.

A fundraising page says: "In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football."

South Yorkshire Police said two men aged 31 and 27 had been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency in connection with the incident on Saturday night and were being held in custody.

Bradley, a young Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over.
Bradley, a young Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Speaking out following the incident, Bradley's mother encouraged supporters to "let police do their job" in dealing with the pair, who she branded "low lives".

Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media.

"I have received a visit from the Durham Police to check that I am ok, and they have notified myself and Carl that Yorkshire police are now dealing with the situation and taking it very serious."

It was followed soon after by the The Bradley Lowery Foundation, the charity set up in the youngster's honour, which said the sight was "so sad for me to see".

"Whatever happened to 'cancer has no colours' let alone respect for a family that lost their baby to cancer.

The picture of the two men resulted in angry responses from fellow supporters.

Bradley's story took the football world by storm, with the youngster appearing as a special guest as part of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2016.

Former Premier League footballer Jermain Defoe was regularly pictured with Bradley during his short life, even attending his funeral, and could be seen walking beside the youngster's coffin.

Following his death, a host of celebrity names came together in his honour, with stars including model Katie Price, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and singer Olly Murs joining forces as part of the charity match.

In a Facebook post, Bradley's mother Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media.
In a Facebook post, Bradley's mother Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Gemma started a successful fundraising campaign in a bid to raise money for Bradley’s treatment in the United States.

The campaign saw over £1.3million raised - the majority by Sheffield Wednesday fans - for the youngster before his death and the subsequent creation of his foundation. .

