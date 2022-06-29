Man charged with murder and attempted rape of aspiring lawyer in east London

Zara Aleena was killed in east London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Sophie Barnett

A homeless man has been charged with the murder and attempted rape and robbery of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena in east London.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena, attempted rape and robbery, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Ms Aleena was found suffering head injuries in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, east London, after a "horrific assault" in the early hours of Sunday.

She was just minutes away from her home.

The "kind soul" died in hospital later that morning.

Ms Aleena's family are holding a vigil on Saturday (July 2).

A police cordon at the scene in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where a murder investigation is under way following the death of Zara Aleena. Picture: Alamy

"She was ten minutes away from home," they wrote in a post encouraging other members of the community to join them.

"We want to bring her back where she belonged safely," they added.

The Metropolitan Police urged women to be "alert but not alarmed" and said a "significant police presence" will be in the area for the coming days.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "heartbroken" the the murder of the young woman, who had her "whole life ahead of her".

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the whole community who are devastated by her death," he said.