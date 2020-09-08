Man charged with murder over Birmingham stabbings

8 September 2020, 21:43 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 23:20

One man died and seven were injured in Birmingham at the weekend
One man died and seven were injured in Birmingham at the weekend. Picture: LBC

By Megan White

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a series of knife attacks in Birmingham.

Zephaniah McLeod, 27, faces one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Jacob Billington, 23, died after being attacked in Irving Street while enjoying a night out with school friends from Liverpool visiting one of their group who is studying in Birmingham.

A post mortem concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

A 23-year-old man, who was seriously injured in Irving Street, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman, attacked in Hurst Street, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Jacob Billington, 23, was fatally stabbed in Irving Street
Jacob Billington, 23, was fatally stabbed in Irving Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Another man, aged 30, remains in a serious condition in hospital, while four others have been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro is leading the investigation.

He said: “Since these tragic events unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning we’ve had a team of officers working non-stop on the investigation.

“Our driving focus is to secure justice for the victims, their family and friends. Our sympathies remain with everyone who’s been impacted by these terrible crimes.

“Our investigation continues and I would urge any witnesses who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone with information they feel could help, to get in touch.”

Suzanne Llewellyn, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS West Midlands, said: "Following an incident in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of September 6, 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

"This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by West Midlands Police as a result of their ongoing investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims affected in this incident."

