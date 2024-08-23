Man charged with murder of Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was killed in Leeds on Thursday evening. Picture: PA Media

By Christian Oliver

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a delivery driver who was killed during an alleged theft of a van in Leeds.

Mark Ross, aged 32, of Conference Road, Armley, has been charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Claudiu-Carol Kondor (left). Picture: GoFundMe

Police said Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to find a man attempting to steal his van.

When he tried to stop the theft, the offender drove off at speed with Mr Kondor only partly in the passenger door.

The vehicle then hit two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured in at the junction of Heights Way and Heights Bank. The van was recovered a short time later, according to police.

A spokesman for Amazon said on Wednesday: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver's loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations."

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said it was a "truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver".

A 24-year-old named by police as Eddie Hampshire who was arrested last night following a public appeal remains in custody. A woman was also held on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Ross will appear in court later Friday.

A 24-year-old named by police as Eddie Hampshire was arrested last night. Picture: PA Media

On Wednesday evening, Mr Kondor's company said he was "a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team".

Mike Neill, operations manager for SP Transport Group wrote on a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe website: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

"Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family who tragically lost his life on August 20 2024 during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft.

"This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated."

Mr Neill said: "Claudiu was more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team.

"His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

"The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu."

Mr Neill said the GoFundMe campaign had been launched to support Mr Kondor's family "during this incredibly difficult time".