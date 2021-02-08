Man charged over 'offensive' tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore

8 February 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 16:24

Captain Sir Tom Moore died aged 100 last week
Captain Sir Tom Moore died aged 100 last week. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged offensive message posted on Twitter about Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital last Tuesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Second World War veteran's family said the last year of the 100-year-old's life was "nothing short of remarkable" and that he had "experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Friday 5 February 2021, we received a report of an offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore who died on Tuesday 2 February.

"A 35-year-old man has subsequently been arrested and charged in connection with communication offences and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday 17 February."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People loyal to Donald Trump breach the Capitol

Trump lawyers brand impeachment trial as ‘political theatre’

Boris Johnson visited a Covid test manufacturing facility in Derby on Monday

PM 'very confident' in Covid vaccines amid South African variant concerns
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand

Rescuers in India search for 37 trapped in glacier flood

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Myanmar coup leader defends action amid pledge to hold election
Recep Mirzan with Garip the swan

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

Karen Hobbs was a 40-year-old mother-of-five

Sister of mother-of-five Covid victim urges others not to downplay virus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer
A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London