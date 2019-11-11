Man charged over Eccles Remembrance day fireworks incident

11 November 2019, 09:39 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 09:57

The pub in Eccles where the incident occured
The pub in Eccles where the incident occured. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been charged with a public order offence and for firing fireworks during a Remembrance Day parade in Eccles.

Police said Stuart Potts of Borough Road, Salford has been charged with the offences after an incident yesterday during Remembrance Day commemorations which provoked a furious response from locals taking part in the event.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to reports of a disturbance at a pub on Church Street in Eccles where they arrested a 38-year-old man.

There were no reported injuries.

Potts will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to follow

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson lays a wreath in Wolverhampton

Armistice Day 2019: What time was the two-minutes silence and why do we hold it?

Romanian man Cristian Sabou jailed for life for West Sussex murder of Valerie Graves

Co-founder of White Helmets found dead days after Russia claimed he was a spy

'We simply can't leave': Fishlake residents resist calls for evacuation from flooding

Top US diplomat 'was told to oppose Donald Trump' by his team

The News Explained

Professor compares Labour and Tory spending pledges for housing

Labour and Tory spending pledges for housing compared

Is The Tory Election Campaign Off To A Bad Start? Theo Usherwood Explains

Is the Tory election campaign off to a bad start? Theo Usherwood explains
General Election Latest: LBC Explains Labour's Pledge Of Six Month Brexit

General Election Latest: LBC Explains Labour's Brexit Pledge

Sir John Curtice looked at the key battlegrounds on 12th December

Polling Expert Sir John Curtice Reveals Key Areas Where 2019 Election Will Be Won
The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament

General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?