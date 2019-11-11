Man charged over Eccles Remembrance day fireworks incident

The pub in Eccles where the incident occured. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been charged with a public order offence and for firing fireworks during a Remembrance Day parade in Eccles.

Police said Stuart Potts of Borough Road, Salford has been charged with the offences after an incident yesterday during Remembrance Day commemorations which provoked a furious response from locals taking part in the event.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to reports of a disturbance at a pub on Church Street in Eccles where they arrested a 38-year-old man.

There were no reported injuries.

Potts will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to follow