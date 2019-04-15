Man Charged Over Grenfell Tower Burning Effigy Video

The sickening video was being circulated on social media. Picture: PA

A man has been charged over a video posted online of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burnt at a bonfire party in South East London.

Scotland Yard said Paul Bussetti, 46, was charged last week with offences under the Communications Act relating to the sending of grossly offensive material via a public communications network.

Bussetti is due to appear in court later this month.

The clip, posted in November, showed a model depicting Grenfell Tower being placed over a naked flame and set alight while a group of men jeered.

No one has ever been charged over the actual fire, in which 72 people died in June 2017.