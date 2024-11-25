Man charged over US embassy ‘bomb hoax’ as police say no link to other suspicious packages

London, UK. 22nd November 2024. Police cordon and firefighters on the scene at the Embassy of USA in London following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged by police following a 'bomb hoax' which saw the US embassy in London placed into lockdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Parmenter, 43, from Kildare Terrace, W2, has been charged in connection with the bomb hoax, which saw the area placed on lockdown at around 08.40hrs on Friday.

The force confirmed that Parmenter was detained on Sunday, following a raid on his home.

Officers were forced to carry out a controlled explosion of the "suspect package" at the embassy in Nine Elms, located on the south bank of the River Thames.

Police confirmed on Monday they are ruling out a link to other suspicious packages found in recent days.

"There are no current links between this investigation and any similar incidents of reported suspicious packages in recent days," the Met said in a statement.

Read more: US Embassy in London on 'lockdown' as police investigate 'suspect package'

Read more: Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated after 'suspicious bag found near train station' as bomb squad called in

Police outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, where Metropolitan Police officers have carried out a 'controlled explosion' outside after reports of a suspicious package. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

In an update on Monday, the force said: "Police were called to the embassy in Nine Elms at 08.40hrs on Friday, 22 November, to reports of a suspicious package. Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out.

"Parmenter was arrested on Sunday, 24 November after a search of his home address," the force confirmed.

He appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Parmenter has since been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 23 December.

United States embassy in lockdown due to security alert. Ponton Road and None Elms Lane closed to traffic and pedestrians. Armed police & fire service in attendance. #USEmbassy #London @USAinUK pic.twitter.com/6dTdEC01Tb — Craig 🇬🇧 (@UKCraigP) November 22, 2024

"There are no current links between this investigation and any similar incidents of reported suspicious packages in recent days.

"By about 1pm they said: "Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device. An investigation will now follow.

During the incident on Friday, the Met Police said: "We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.

"We will provide a further update in due course."

London, UK. 22nd November 2024. Police cordon and firefighters on the scene at the Embassy of USA in London following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.

"Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being."