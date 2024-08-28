Man charged with attempted murder of mother stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged with attempted murder of a 32-year-old woman who was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was arrested at an address in Hammersmith on Tuesday as the woman continues to fight for her life in hospital.

Thibou has been charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men have been charged in connection to the same incident. The three men are brothers.

All three have been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

The 32-year-old mother and three men, one aged 41, were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed or slashed over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police said.

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

The woman and two of the men, including the 41-year-old, remain in a life threatening condition.

The third man is now stable.

The woman who was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival had come for a "fun" day out with her young child on Sunday, police have said, after they arrested three men for the attack.

She is thought to have been attacked after finding herself between two groups of men.

It is unclear if she knew any of them.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly - delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence.

"Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue."

Nearly 350 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019.