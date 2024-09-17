Breaking News

Man charged with crossbow murders of racing commentator’s wife and two daughters

Kyle Clifford has been charged with the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, at their home in July. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the murders of racing commentator John Hunt's wife and two daughters at their Hertfordshire home.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has been charged with the murders of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt in Bushey, Hertfordshire, in July, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9 July.

Clifford, from north London, was found injured in a cemetery in Enfield on 10 July.

He is due to appear remotely at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons.

John Hunt with his wife Carol. Picture: Social Media

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.

"As criminal proceedings are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice the defendant's right to a fair trial."

Earlier this month Mr Hunt returned to work and shared a touching memory with fans.

Louise Hunt was also found dead at the home. Picture: Social Media

Mr Hunt said it felt "achievable and realistic" to return to work in Brighton, 60 days after the triple killing.

He added: "Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May and, looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the wild rapids ride on the pier just over three months ago.

“Soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

“But I know the girls are with me, at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two, and stride on."

Hannah Hunt was found dead at the home in Hertfordshire. Picture: Social Media

Mr Hunt's wife Carol was 61, while Hannah and Louise were 28 and 25 respectively. He has a third daughter, Amy who was not attacked.

He continued: “The warmth from everyone at the track was so striking with hugs and kindness washing over me all day. My thanks to everyone who has contacted me, to Racetech who made things so straightforward, and all racegoers who said hello.

"Amy and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it."

Mr Hunt and Amy said after the attacks that they were devastated beyond words by the killings.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days," they said in a statement.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."