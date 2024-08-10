Hackney 'hitman' charged with four counts of attempted murder over shooting that left girl, 9, fighting for life

Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder over dive-by shooting in east London that left a 9-year-old girl fighting for her life.

The shooting, which took place in Dalston on May 29, saw the nine-year-old girl shot in the head while she was dining with her family.

Javon Reily, 32, of Farnborough Road, Farnborough, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September 2024.

The schoolgirl was one of four people injured at a Turkish restaurant following the shooting in Dalston, east London at around 9:20pm on May 29.

After being caught in the crossfire, the injuries sustained were so severe that it's been revealed the girl may never speak again.

File photo dated 30/05/24 of police forensic officers on Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, near to the scene of a shooting where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

The force said on Saturday that Javon Reily had been arrested in August following a routine vehicle stop in Chelsea Embankment.

The young girl involved in the shooting remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Three men, aged 37, 42 and 44, who were also injured in the attack have since been released from hospital.

The schoolgirl's family have been informed of the charges brought against the suspect and continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said in a statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Today's charges are a significant development in what has been a painstaking and meticulous investigation.

"I would like to pay credit to those from our communities who came forward to speak to us.

"Our thoughts remain with our young victim and her family as they continue to confront the devastating effects of gun crime."

Police at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who leads the investigation said: "My team continues to work around the clock in order to establish the facts of this incident.

"This is very much still an ongoing investigation and we urge those who have information to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence.

"We recognise that people may be apprehensive about providing details. They do not need to speak directly to the police. They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital.'

This is a developing story.