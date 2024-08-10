Hackney 'hitman' charged with four counts of attempted murder over shooting that left girl, 9, fighting for life

10 August 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 10 August 2024, 15:32

Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured.
Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder over dive-by shooting in east London that left a 9-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shooting, which took place in Dalston on May 29, saw the nine-year-old girl shot in the head while she was dining with her family.

Javon Reily, 32, of Farnborough Road, Farnborough, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September 2024.

The schoolgirl was one of four people injured at a Turkish restaurant following the shooting in Dalston, east London at around 9:20pm on May 29.

After being caught in the crossfire, the injuries sustained were so severe that it's been revealed the girl may never speak again.

Reily has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on September 6.

File photo dated 30/05/24 of police forensic officers on Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, near to the scene of a shooting where three adults and a child have been injured.
File photo dated 30/05/24 of police forensic officers on Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, near to the scene of a shooting where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

The force said on Saturday that Javon Reily had been arrested in August following a routine vehicle stop in Chelsea Embankment.

The young girl involved in the shooting remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Three men, aged 37, 42 and 44, who were also injured in the attack have since been released from hospital.

Read more: 'I wish it had been me': Real target of Hackney drive-by 'distraught' as girl, 9, fights for life

Read more: Wife of Tory councillor refused bail following arrest on racial hatred charges

The schoolgirl's family have been informed of the charges brought against the suspect and continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said in a statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Today's charges are a significant development in what has been a painstaking and meticulous investigation.

"I would like to pay credit to those from our communities who came forward to speak to us.

"Our thoughts remain with our young victim and her family as they continue to confront the devastating effects of gun crime."

Police at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured.
Police at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who leads the investigation said: "My team continues to work around the clock in order to establish the facts of this incident.

"This is very much still an ongoing investigation and we urge those who have information to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence.

"We recognise that people may be apprehensive about providing details. They do not need to speak directly to the police. They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital.'

This is a developing story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver

'Having a baby shouldn't stop you achieving your goals': Bianca Williams reveals 'tough four years' before Olympic silver
Lucy Connolly

Wife of Tory councillor refused bail following arrest on racial hatred charges

Army personnel guard court premises

Bangladesh’s chief justice resigns as Yunus-led interim government starts work

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

At least 80 killed after Israeli air strike hits Gaza school

The debris at the site seen from above

Brazilian authorities probe cause of plane crash that left 62 dead

Susan Wojcicki at an event with Yvette Cooper

Former YouTube chief and Google executive Susan Wojcicki dies aged 56

Parents of six-year-old Bebe King killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Parents of Bebe King, 6, killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Russian army tanks take a position at an area of Kursk region of Russia

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion as fighting persists

Exclusive
'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game

Travis Scott remains in custody after altercation with security guard in Paris

'Forever 19': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin flanked by friends and family dressed in blue to pay final respects

'Forever 19': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin arrives at funeral as friends and family dressed in blue pay respect

Betty Prashker sat before a bookcase, in 2001

Feminist publishing pioneer Betty Prashker dies aged 99

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold
The Durkee Fire burning in eastern Oregon last month

Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon

People inspect the rubble at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

More than 60 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza City, officials say

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Dozens killed following Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza City

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech as he visits a flood-hit area in Uiju

North Korean leader says thousands of flood victims will be brought to capital

Spoiled spoilt ballot paper for forthcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024 in UK - wasted vote Conservatives

Exclusive: Seven in ten think Conservatives are 'unelectable', including four in ten who voted Tory at last election
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman

Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane diverted

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning a silver medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis

Khelif celebrating after securing victory at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris

Imane Khelif - Algerian boxer at heart of gender controversy row - wins gold at Paris Olympics
Wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

61 presumed dead in Brazil plane crash

Fire coming from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit