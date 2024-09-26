Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed in Woolwich

26 September 2024, 08:48 | Updated: 26 September 2024, 09:13

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.
Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell was stabbed in Woolwich

The Met was called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Officers attended and found a teenage boy with a stab injury. He sadly died a short time later, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

He was later named as 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody following the teen's death.

One of the men, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, has now been charged with murder.

The second man has been released without charge.

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: MPS

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “The investigation into Daejaun's murder continues and detectives are working around the clock.

"Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community."

Police have called for anyone with information regarding the attack to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.

A 43-year-old woman who witnessed the attack ran to the schoolboy's aid and attempted to stem the bleeding from the wound as he lay injured in the street.

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich.
Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Describing the boy as "laying face down on the floor", the woman, who wishes not to be named, described a "massive pool of blood" forming beneath the boy as she used sheets to stem the bleeding.

The woman, who lived in the area for 14 years, said she spotted the boy dying in the road outside her flat after hearing screams.

Speaking by the police cordon in Woolwich, she told the PA news agency: "I was upstairs in my bedroom, I had my nightshirt on, I heard screaming from across the road saying 'someone's been stabbed, someone's been stabbed'.

"So, I grabbed a sheet, I had no shoes or socks on or anything, and I just literally run to where just near where the tent is, and there was someone laying face down on the floor."

Describing how she "turned him over" to assess his injury, she explained that the boy "had a gash in his head and I thought 'that's not bleeding enough'.

"His leg moved and there was a massive pool of blood, so I just stemmed the flow of blood until the paramedics and that got here.

"I asked if I could go and shower because I was covered in his blood, and they said 'yes' so I went in and showered."I come back out and they (the police) called me over because I was the last one with him - he was going to me 'I'm 15, I'm 15, don't let me die' and I said to him 'you're not going to die, mate'."

Following the attack, Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejuan’s loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident."

