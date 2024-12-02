Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

2 December 2024, 08:30 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 08:38

The scene at Greenland Quay.
The scene at Greenland Quay. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been charged with murder after his sister was found stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police received multiple calls from locals who saw Margaret Cunningham, 57, being attacked in Surrey Quays.

Police were called to the address in Greenland Quay shortly before 3pm on Friday, where they found Margaret Cunningham with stab wounds.

Paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance rushed the victim to hospital, where she died later that evening.

Officers were called to the address at about 3pm on Friday
Officers were called to the address at about 3pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Cunningham, 61, was later arrested in nearby Rotherhithe and charged with murdering his younger sister.

He is set to appear in Croydon Magistrates Court today, Monday 2 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: "We received multiple calls from members of the public close to the scene with concerns for the victim yesterday afternoon.

"Officers, together with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance, responded quickly but, sadly, the woman in her 60s died in hospital yesterday evening.

"Our specialist crime command are continuing inquiries today and, at this stage, we believe that this was an isolated incident with the man and woman known to each other."

A police cordon remained in place at the scene on Saturday evening, and forensic officers were still at the waterfront property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC ref CAD 4235/29November on the social media platform X.

