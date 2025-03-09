Man charged with murder of 16-year-old boy shot near South London Tube station

Lathaniel Burrell. Picture: Met Police

By Shannon Cook

Man charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy shot dead near a South London Tube station.

Lathaniel Burrell was killed on Paradise Road near Stockwell Tube station on Tuesday afternoon.

He died at the scene.

Omar Prempeh, 32, of Stanstead Road, Forest Hill, has been charged with murder.

Prempeh is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Floral tributes near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police statement reads: "His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"If you have any information which may help the investigation, please call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous."

Police were called out at 3.21pm on Tuesday, March 4 to reports of a shooting.

Officers rushed to the scene along with ambulance workers. Paramedics from London's Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service could not save Lathaniel, who died at the scene.

Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

A witness said Lathaniel was "lovely", adding: "He had one sister, loved Manchester United."

The witness continued: "He was such a nice boy, we are devastated. It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

