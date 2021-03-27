Man charged with murder of 76-year-old woman

By Sam Sholli

A man has been charged with the murder of a 76-year-old woman, after she was found dead in East London.

Donovan Miller, a 30-year-old from East London, was charged with murder on Friday.

He is currently in custody and due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court today.

The news comes after police were called at 10.18PM on Thursday to a home in Kent Street, Newham.

The victim, who has been named locally as Phyllis Nelson, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The Met Police have said that formal identification and post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

Anyone that can assist police with information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference CAD 7896/25 Mar.

Alternatively people can tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.