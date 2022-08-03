Man charged with murder of woman who disappeared on night out 10 years ago

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the murder of a young woman who went missing ten years ago.

Darren Osment, 40, will appear in court accused of murdering Claire Holland, who was last seen on a night out in June 2012, when she was aged 32.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of north Bristol, went missing after leaving the Seamus O'Donnell pub in the city centre at 11.15pm on June 6 that year. She was reported missing a few days later.

Police said charging Osment on Wednesday was a "pivotal moment" in the investigation.

Det Supt Gary Haskins, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, added: “We have updated Claire’s family now that a man has been charged with her murder. We’ll continue to provide any support they may need through our specialist family liaison officer.”

Osment, from Chessel Drive, Patchway, was remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ben Samples, senior district crown prosecutor with the CPS south west complex casework unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Darren Osment, aged 40, with one count of murder.

Police searching a pub in Bristol in connection with Claire Holland's death ten years ago. Picture: Alamy

“The authority to charge follows a complex investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team, which was supported by the Complex Casework Unit. An extensive review of all the evidence gathered has led us to conclude that our legal tests to commence a prosecution have been met.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Darren Osment are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”