Man charged with murdering ex-partner and her son in Louth

Daniel Boulton, left, has been charged with murder. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his ex-partner and her young son.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed to death at a house in High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening.

Daniel Boulton, of Skegness, is alleged to have killed them, Lincolnshire Police said.

Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest after an incident on Tuesday in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard's Hills area of the town.

The suspect was arrested shortly after that incident at a farm near Louth.

Boulton, who also faces a charge of burglary, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday.