Man, 49 charged with murders of man and woman in Westminster

29 August 2021, 13:02 | Updated: 29 August 2021, 13:12

Lee Peacock has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore
Lee Peacock has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the murders of two people who were found dead in London.

Lee Peacock, 49, has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after officers were called to Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19 when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

The force undertook a search of the property and found Ms Pickles, 49, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, on August 20, emergency services were called to Jerome Crescent, just under half a mile away.

Officers were then called at 2.15am by the London Ambulance Service.

Inside they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Peacock was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke was seen billowing above the residential district in Kabul

Child killed in Kabul rocket attack: Explosion rocks neighbourhood near airport
Afghanistan

Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child

Boats, trailers and RVs line Louisiana Highway 46 after owners moved them to be inside the levee protection zone before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in St Bernard Parish, Louisiana

Hurricane Ida closes in on Louisiana coast with 150mph winds

US Afghanistan

US ‘has capacity to evacuate 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan’
Thailand Protests

‘Car mob’ protest in Thai capital seeks removal of government
Tthe launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for Nasa to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, seen from Merritt Island, Florida

SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul
'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London