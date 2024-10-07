Man City secure first major victory in legal battle with Premier League

7 October 2024, 15:29

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy
Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Manchester City have scored a major victory over the Premier League after rules blocking their sponsorship deals were deemed unlawful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This landmark decision, which is separate from the 115 charges Manchester City are facing, has declared the club were unfairly blocked from agreeing two massive sponsorship deals last year.

This could allow the ten-time champions, owned by the Abu Dhabi group, to strike even larger sponsorship deals with brands such as Etihad, who sponsor their stadium and shirts.

It could also see Manchester City seek damages from the Premier League for abusing its position. Other clubs could now potentially do the same.

An independent panel made up of three retired judges declared the Premier League’s actions unlawful, pointing to their failure to take into consideration interest-free loans which shareholders lend to clubs.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiloa
Manchester City's Pep Guardiloa. Picture: Getty

Manchester City argued that these loans should be taken into account when determining whether a team has stayed within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

Premier League clubs that breach PSR are subject to harsh punishments, including points deductions.

Crucially, many of the biggest Premier League clubs rely heavily on these loans from their owners, with rivals Arsenal owing £200million to their shareholders.

City, on the other hand, have received no cash from their owners in the form of interest-free loans.

The Manchester City owner Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The Manchester City owner Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Picture: Getty

115 Charges

Elsewhere, the Premier League have hit City with 115 charges of financial wrongdoing over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018.

The secret hearing into the alleged wrongdoing began in mid-September.

It is thought the club, who are also accused of failing to cooperate with an investigation, could face a range of punishments including a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty.

The case will be heard by an independent commission at an undisclosed location and could take 10 weeks to complete, with a verdict not announced until 2025.

City were charged by the league in February 2023 after a long investigation into allegations published by German magazine Der Spiegel in autumn 2018.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

The club deny any wrongdoing and have previously said they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" to support their stance.

City's financial affairs have come under regular scrutiny since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

In 2020 they were banned from European competition after being found guilty of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, but successfully challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If found guilty, City face a range of punishments, including expulsion from the Premier League, a points deduction that could see them relegated or significant financial penalties.

That alleged practice was suggested as a way for City to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, introduced in 2011, and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, which became effective a year later, with both sets of regulations limiting the losses clubs can make.

City were also accused of further financial irregularities, namely payments to former manager Roberto Mancini and some players, that did not go through the club's official accounts, enabling them to comply with spending restrictions set by the authorities.

Yet if City are successful in clearing their name, questions will be asked of the Premier League and its ability to enforce its strict financial regulations and ensure all clubs adhere to them.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 4 amid Florida evacuation preparations

People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Tanya Liddle is now due to be released from prison on Monday next week after being given a conditional discharge

Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the anniversary of October 7

'We stood up like lions': Netanyahu's address to Israelis one year from October 7, as he vows to 'remember our fallen'

A Russian Army “Grad” self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires rockets toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub as Zelensky says war in ‘very important phase’

England and Wales are facing eight hours of rain and thunder on Monday.

Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Madeleine McCann (l) and prime suspect Christian Brueckner (r) who is on trial for different charges

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner speaks for the first time during unrelated sex crime trial

Baby boomers are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before

Baby boomers more overweight, weak and sick in their 50s and 60s than pre-war generation

Composite image of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

US national debt could rise under Harris – but would surge under Trump – report

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007 (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r)

Madeleine McCann's parents brace for verdict as prime suspect faces 15-year prison sentence in unrelated trial

Fay Manners and Michelle Dvorak were trapped for three days

British climber rescued by Indian Air Force after being stranded in the Himalayas for three days

Los Angeles, USA. 10th Mar, 2024. Al Pacino in the press room at the The 96th Academy Awards. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Al Pacino reveals he 'didn't have a pulse' after near-death brush with Covid

Security officials work on the site of an explosion

Pakistani separatist group claims bombing that killed two near Karachi airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible.

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible
Police have launched an appeal for information about several individuals who attended Saturday's Middle East marches in London

Do you recognise these people? Met launches public appeal for those suspected of protest offences at London marches
Racehl Reeves is understood to be planning to abandon pension tax raid

Rachel Reeves to 'scrap' pension tax raid after warnings it will hit teachers, nurses and public sector workers
GP Thomas Kwan who disguised himself as a nurse and poisoned his mother's partner while administering a fake Covid booster jab has admitted attempted murder

GP pleads guilty to trying to poison his mother's partner with fake Covid jab while disguised as nurse
An attendant walks through a mural with portraits of the victims at the site of the Nova music festival

Projectiles from Gaza trigger sirens in Tel Aviv on October 7 anniversary

A satellite image of Hurricane Milton

Florida prepares for evacuations as Milton increases to Category 3 hurricane

'It's the last thing I see when I go to sleep at night': Mother of Israeli hostage remembers learning Hamas took her teen son on Instagram

'It's the last thing I see at night': Mother of Israeli teen hostage recalls learning Hamas had abducted son on Instagram
The suspect sits next to his lawyer in court

McCann suspect lawyers seek acquittal in trial over unrelated sexual offences

The bodies of the married couple were found at the house in Morfa Crescent

Daughter discovers former rugby referee and wife dead in Cardiff home alongside family’s cocker spaniel
The fight took place at Manchester airport

Reform UK to bring private prosecution of men in Manchester Airport fight with police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit