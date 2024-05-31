Man who died at Amsterdam airport was airline worker who 'deliberately climbed into plane's jet engine'

31 May 2024, 08:42

The man who climbed into a plane’s jet engine at Amsterdam airport was an airline employee
The man who climbed into a plane’s jet engine at Amsterdam airport was an airline employee . Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man who climbed into a plane’s jet engine at Amsterdam airport was an airline employee who allegedly deliberately climbed into the plane’s engine, it has emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man died immediately after getting into the KLM jet’s engine at Schiphol airport as the plane prepared for takeoff.

Passengers and crew have told local news outlet De Telegraaf that a ‘hellish noise’ came from the engine which began billowing smoke.

Police have now said that the man ‘intentionally climbed into the engine, indicating this is a case of suicide.’

The man has been ‘identified as an employee of a company operating at the airport,’ police added.

An insider told Dutch newspaper AD that the incident was 'very intense', adding: 'After the plane was pushed back to take off, someone walked into the engine.'

Military police said in a statement: “The aircraft had just completed the pushback procedure and was about to taxi to the runway.”

Witnesses have described hearing a 'hellish noise' after the victim was sucked into the engine.

Investigators initially said they were unable to determine the sex of the victim and if the horror death was an accident or suicide after the body was shredded by the turbines.

Emergency services rushed to the plane at around 3pm on Wednesday when the aircraft was about to take off. The engine was running and passengers and crew were already aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred.

KLM flight 1341 was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark before the man was killed.

Passengers and crew have described the horror as thick black smoke trailed from the engine after the victim was killed by the jet engine.

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine," a spokesperson said
"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine," a spokesperson said. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Child in serious condition and three adults injured after horror ‘motorbike drive-by’ outside Hackney restaurant

Read More: Watch dealer 'should never have been left alone' in store - as hunt continues for suspects who posed as wealthy clients

Following the horror death, emergency services carried out a "massive" response as fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Dutch flags were flying at half-mast at the airport.

An airport employee told De Telegraaf that the incident happened during a "pushback" - a procedure when a vehicle pushes the plane backwards out of its parking position before it takes off.

An employee said the crew had also just completed safety instructions when the accident took place. Many passengers and crew saw the tragedy take place, hearing a "hellish noise".

Passengers and crew were later able to exit the aircraft and were being taken care of by authorities.

Read More: Passenger who 'went bananas' and 'ran through plane naked before knocking over attendant' is arrested

Read More: 'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead

Schiphol Airport said in a statement: "A horrific incident occurred today where a person became trapped in the engine of an aircraft.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this incident.

"The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation."

Pilots union the VNV said: "Our first concern and thoughts go out to those involved and their relatives.

"We offer our cooperation and expertise in the investigation into the exact cause."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Germany allows Ukraine to use supplied weapons against targets in Russia

Iain Dale said he will be ‘taking some time to reflect’

Iain Dale withdraws from bid to be Tory candidate for Tunbridge Wells

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovak PM Robert Fico released from hospital after assassination attempt

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

South Africa ‘set for coalition government’ based on early election results

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missiles hit apartment block in Ukrainian city

Lamara Bell, 25, and John Yuill, 28, were found three days after careering off the motorway.

M9 crash victim who lay undiscovered for three days was in 'incomprehensible’ pain as police blamed for failures

Iceland Volcano

Lava continues to flow from Iceland volcano but activity calms significantly

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Donald Trump returns to campaign trail after 34 guilty verdicts

Kate's Colonel’s Review will be ‘the best yet,' military chiefs say. (L) The Princess of Wales and the Queen travel along The Mall, during last year's Trooping the Colour parade

Trooping the Colour rehearsal will be ‘the best yet,’ army chiefs say, despite Kate's absence due to cancer treatment

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh requests to drop star's surname on 18th birthday amid Angelina Jolie divorce battle

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh requests to drop star's surname on 18th birthday amid Angelina Jolie divorce battle

Saudi Arabia Aramco

Saudi Arabia to sell second slice of shares in oil giant Aramco

Live
More Tory defections as former MP Mark Logan defects to Labour and excrement posted through candidate's letterbox

General Election LIVE: Further Tory defections and 'bullying' claims after excrement posted through candidate's letterbox
A do not drink notice has been issued to homes in Bramley, Surrey.

Thames Water issues urgent ‘do not drink’ warning to hundreds of Surrey homes

North Korea

Kim Jong Un watches as North Korea carries out missile tests

Here are six key things that helped convict Trump.

Six key moments in the Trump hush money trial that helped convict the former US president

Elliot Pfebve is the first person to be treated with a personalised vaccine for bowel cancer in England.

‘Landmark moment’ for cancer patients as thousands to receive personalised vaccines in NHS trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Noncitizen Voting

Senior Republicans criticise guilty verdicts against Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams ‘disgraceful’ and ‘rigged’ trial after being found guilty on all 34 counts over hush money payment
LBC's Anousha Gledhill is on the ground in New York

LBC on the ground: New Yorkers react to Donald Trump being found guilty in hush money trial
Trump Hush Money

What you should know about Donald Trump’s conviction in his hush money trial

Former US president Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Donald Trump found guilty of all 34 charges in hush money trial

Could Donald Trump go to jail?

Can Donald Trump still stand for President? And could he go to jail? Hush money verdict explained
US President Joe Biden has reacted to Donald Trump's historic conviction

‘No one is above the law’, says Biden camp as Trump convicted in historic hush money trial

Jon Sopel gives his analysis on Donald Trump

'Momentous': Jon Sopel gives his analysis as Donald Trump becomes first former president to be convicted of a crime
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's statement in full after being found guilty in hush money trial

Former US president Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Jury reaches verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will take part in the ceremony next month

Kate will not take part in Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, palace confirms
King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit