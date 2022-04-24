Man collapses and dies after attack in Nottingham city centre

By Emma Soteriou

A man in his 30s has collapsed and died after being attacked in Nottingham city centre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He collapsed in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

It is believed he was attacked moments beforehand in nearby Broad Street, police said.

Detectives have since launched an investigation and remain at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Patrols have also been stepped up in the local area to provide public reassurance.

Read more: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'

Read more: Three cabinet ministers 'facing allegations of sexual misconduct'

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "This is an extremely serious incident and we are currently working hard to understand what happened and who was involved.

"Patrols have also been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

"Local enquiries are ongoing and we are also keen to speak with anyone who may have seen an altercation between a group of men – some of whom are believed to have fled along Old Lenton Street."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 quoting incident 55 of 24 April 2022.