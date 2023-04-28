Man confronted by police as he tears down slow-walking eco mob's banners and tells cops: "Get them out the road!"

A furious man broke up eco-protesters in London today. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a frustrated man comes face to face with eco-protesters, as he seizes their banners and throws them to the ground in rage before confronting police about their response.

Just Stop Oil activists continued their "slow-marching" protests today for the fifth day in a row, in an activist strategy that has infuriated commuters.

A man erupted into a fit of anger this morning after he encountered the activists holding up traffic in Mile End in London.

The furious passerby interrupts the marchers' path and starts snatching the banners from them.

The man, shown wearing a puffer jacket and cross body bag, walks up to the protesters, grabs their banners and then throws them to the pavement on the side of the road.

A police van pulls up, asks him to stop and he starts shouting at them "Stop what?" as he points at the activists, seemingly asking what the officers will do.

The man was taking the banners off the eco-protesters. Picture: Twitter

He then appears to go on pleading with the officers to "get them out of the road" before continuing on his mission to seize the protesters’ banners.

Police have been accused of not taking sufficient action to get protesters out of the way throughout the last week.

The eco protesters have resumed their "disruptive" protests and taken to slow marching in central London this week.

The group's main demand is for the government to stop funding new oil and gas projects.

It follows the government's announcement today that it wants to push new legislation through to stop the slow-walking protests by giving police the power to break them up.

The man furiously removed the banners from the protesters. Picture: Twitter

Currently, officers have the power to enforce conditions for planned protests that are likely to cause "serious disruption to the life of community".

The government has introduced the new law as it says there is not enough clear guidance for police on what powers they can exercise over these types of activists.

The man was escorted away from the scene by police. Picture: Twitter

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are just some of many groups who have taken to the slow-walking tactic, as it is more criminally ambiguous, making it tougher to police.

Footage shared online from the protests earlier this week shows police issuing warnings to members of the public trying to move the eco-protesters out of the way to help people get to work.

One man received a warning he was on the brink of arrest, as the officer reminded him pushing people "is assault".