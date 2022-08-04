Man, 29, killed stranger after pushing her off pier 'for a bit of fun’

4 August 2022, 00:39 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 00:42

Jacob Foster has been convicted of the culpable homicide of Charmaine O'Donnell.
Jacob Foster has been convicted of the culpable homicide of Charmaine O'Donnell. Picture: Police Scotland/Facebook

By Kit Heren

A man has been convicted of pushing a stranger to her death off a pier in Scotland "for a bit of fun".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jacob Foster, 29, has been found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the death of Charmaine O'Donnell, 25, at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, last April.

Foster, from Helensburgh, has a learning difficulty and denied murder at a trial at Glasgow High Court.

His culpable homicide conviction on Wednesday came after his lawyers lodged a plea of diminished responsibility.

The court heard that PC Gary Davidson spoke to Foster at the pier immediately after the incident, the Mirror reported.

PC Davidson said: "He said that it was an accident. He said: 'I just pushed her. It was just a bit of fun'.

"He said that he had a few cans that day. I said to him the best thing was to stay calm and not say anything, but he said these things again and again."

Foster said: "I did not know that she could not swim."

Read more: Let my Archie die in peace: 'Heartbroken' mum's plea to let 'brain-dead' son spend final moments in hospice

Charmaine was killed in the tragic incident.
Charmaine was killed in the tragic incident. Picture: Facebook

Ms O'Donnell, a charity worker from Glasgow, had been on a visit to the pier with a friend on April 23, 2021, when Foster came up to them while they chatted to a group of other men.

There was "a commotion", the court heard and Ms O'Donnell was pushed in. She died after suffering severe neck injuries and drowning.

Read more: 'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Ms O'Donnell's friend Caitlin McTaggart said that she heard someone went over the pier, but did not realise it was Ms O'Donnell until someone said "that's your pal".

Ms McTaggart said: "I was screaming at [Mr Foster] to help her. He just kept saying: 'What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time'."

Read more: Man charged with murder of woman who disappeared on night out 10 years ago

A man standing nearby told the court that Ms O'Donnell had been standing with her back to Mr Foster when he pushed her in.

Defending Foster, his lawyer Sean Templeton said he should be acquitted. "It was a young man with learning difficulties who got it wrong."

But prosecutor Alex Prentice said there was "overwhelming" evidence Foster pushed Ms O'Donnell and insisted it was "deliberate conduct".

Read more: Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Commenting on the conviction, Police Scotland chief inspector Samantha Glasgow said: “This has been a distressing time for everyone involved. We welcome the conviction of Jacob Foster and hope that it brings some comfort to the family and friends of Charmaine O’Donnell who lost her life.”

Foster will be sentenced at a later date.

It emerged after the jury returned their verdict that he had a number of previous convictions, including an assault on a Costa staff member in 2018.

Read more: Police officer 'sent naked selfie to sex assault victim and said he wanted to use handcuffs on her'

Ms O'Donnell was on furlough from her job and was due to go back to work a week after she died, the BBC reported.

Her family released a tribute saying their "hearts have been broken".

“The past 15 months have been the most difficult time we have ever had to face. Losing Charmaine has changed our lives for ever. We will never be the same again. Our hearts have been broken," her family said.

“She had her whole life ahead of her. She had a great personality and sense of humour, warming the hearts of all who met her.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Heartbroken' Hollie Dance has begged to let her son Archie, 12, die "peacefully" in a hospice with his loved ones around him.

Let my Archie die in peace: 'Heartbroken' mum's plea to let 'brain-dead' son spend final moments in hospice

Claire Holland

Man charged with murder of woman who disappeared on night out 10 years ago

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. The Bank is set to hike interest rates by the highest level in 27 years

Interest rates set to rise by highest level in 27 years as Bank of England seeks to curb inflation

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years.

Grooming gang jailed for 51 years after raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's 'heartbroken' family given until 9am tomorrow to launch bid to move him to hospice

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak.

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jackie Walorski (Alamy/PA)

Indiana Republican politician Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Iraq Protests

Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

An aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London