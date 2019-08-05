Man In Critical Condition Following Streatham Shooting

5 August 2019, 12:42 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 12:49

The Scene in Wellfield Road, Streatham
The Scene in Wellfield Road, Streatham. Picture: LBC/EJ Ward

Detectives are appealing for information after shooting in Streatham, which left a man in a critical condition.

Police and paramedics rushed to Wellfield Road, in Streatham following reports of a shooting. Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge.

A short while later a male aged in his twenties was dropped to a central London hospital with gunshot injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition..

Police have said the man remains in hospital in a critical condition. And a crime scene is in place.

Officers from the Trident Specialist Crime unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

