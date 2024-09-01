Man critically injured following suspected gas explosion in Lancashire home

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's fleet were called to the incident. Picture: X/Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service

By Will Conroy

A man has been critically injured following a suspected gas explosion inside a house in Lancashire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The home in Longridge near Preston was "significantly damaged" in the blast at about 10:30 BST, Lancashire Police said.

The man was taken to hospital after suffering serious burns while a further two people sustained minor injuries.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, the force added, while eight fire engines from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's fleet were called to the incident.

Read more: Man and three children - all under age of four - found dead in house are related as police confirm IOPC involvement

Read more: Explosion and smoke plume rocks east London after 'pre-planned explosion' spreads out of control

Fire crews have urged people to avoid the area while they deal with the incident, which was likely to take "some hours".

Lancashire Police said the injured man had managed to get out of the property by the time officers had arrived.

A joint investigation is set to be launched to "establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion" while efforts are underway to make the house safe, it added.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.