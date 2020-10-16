Man 'decapitated in Paris' with suspect shot dead by police

A man has been decapitated in Paris and a suspect has been shot dead by police. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

A terrorism probe has been launched after a man was decapitated in Paris, with the suspected killer shot dead by police.

Anti-terror prosecutors are investigating following an assault in the French capital, police have confirmed.

The victim was allegedly stabbed in the throat before being decapitated.

A police spokesman has confirmed the victim was a middle school teacher.

France's interior minister is said to be urgently returning to Paris.

Police chased the assailant and shot him dead around a mile away from the scene of the attack.

Local media said the man was beheaded in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital.

🚨 Une intervention de police est actuellement en cours Place René Picard à @VilledeConflans.

➡️Évitez le secteur

➡️Respectez le périmètre de sécurité

➡️Suivez les instructions des #FDO

➡️Ne génez pas l'intervention en cours pic.twitter.com/gvAdmgPLsd — Police Nationale 78 (@PoliceNat78) October 16, 2020

Reports of an assault first emerged early on Friday evening.

Police have set up a security perimeter following the attack and have advised people to avoid the area.

In a post on Twitter, the Yvelines National Police said: "A police intervention is currently underway at Place René Picard in @VilledeConflans.

"Avoid the area. Respect the security perimeter. Follow the instructions of the FDO. Do not interfere with the current intervention."

This story is being updated...