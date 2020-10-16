Andrew Pierce 6pm - 9pm
Man 'decapitated in Paris' with suspect shot dead by police
16 October 2020, 17:53 | Updated: 16 October 2020, 18:38
A terrorism probe has been launched after a man was decapitated in Paris, with the suspected killer shot dead by police.
Anti-terror prosecutors are investigating following an assault in the French capital, police have confirmed.
The victim was allegedly stabbed in the throat before being decapitated.
A police spokesman has confirmed the victim was a middle school teacher.
France's interior minister is said to be urgently returning to Paris.
Police chased the assailant and shot him dead around a mile away from the scene of the attack.
Local media said the man was beheaded in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital.
🚨 Une intervention de police est actuellement en cours Place René Picard à @VilledeConflans.— Police Nationale 78 (@PoliceNat78) October 16, 2020
➡️Évitez le secteur
➡️Respectez le périmètre de sécurité
➡️Suivez les instructions des #FDO
➡️Ne génez pas l'intervention en cours pic.twitter.com/gvAdmgPLsd
Reports of an assault first emerged early on Friday evening.
Police have set up a security perimeter following the attack and have advised people to avoid the area.
In a post on Twitter, the Yvelines National Police said: "A police intervention is currently underway at Place René Picard in @VilledeConflans.
"Avoid the area. Respect the security perimeter. Follow the instructions of the FDO. Do not interfere with the current intervention."
This story is being updated...