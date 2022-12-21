Man denies murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after Liverpool shooting

Thomas Cashman has denied the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel after she was killed in Liverpool in August.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday accused of murdering Olivia, who was shot to death on August 22 when convicted burglar Joseph Nee burst into her home in Dovecot to flee a gunman who opened fire.

She and her mother Cheryl were hit, with Ms Korbel shot through the hand and surviving. Olivia was shot in the chest and died.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, denied the attempted murder of Nee and wounding Ms Korbel with intent, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court along with other family members, some of whom shook their heads as the not guilty pleas were entered.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot. Picture: Family handout

A police van with Thomas Cashman inside leaves Liverpool High Court in October. Picture: Getty

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman. Picture: Alamy

While Olivia lay dying at the family home, Nee was picked up by his friends who took him to hospital, where he was later arrested for breaching his licence.

Neither of the men involved had links to her family.

The death of Olivia caused a huge uproar in Liverpool and further afield. Her funeral was held at St Margaret Mary's Church on September 15 in Knotty Ash, not far from the family home.

The Coffin of Olivia Pratt-Korbel is carried into at St Margaret Mary's Church on September 15, 2022. Picture: Getty

Olivia's coffin leaves the funeral. Picture: Getty

Cheryl Korbel cries at the funeral. Picture: Getty

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: "Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

"I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."

Ms Korbel had earlier paid tribute to her daughter, calling her "amazing".

"She loved life," the grieving mother said. "She was my little shadow, she went everywhere with me."

"She didn't like school because she had to do work, but she loved it because she was there with all her friends," Cheryl went on, in a video released through Merseyside Police.

"Everyone that she met, they all fell in love with her. She left a mark on everyone that she met.

"And she may well have only been nine, but she packed a lot in them nine years.

"And that's what I missed the most, because I can't hear her talk," she went on.

"No one, no one at all should have to go through this.

"We were organising days out, we were on the summer holidays.

"We took Liv swimming. We went to Blackpool, just me and Liv, and we were talking about going together, a new uniform for school... but I didn't get that chance.

"To go and get a school uniform. But I'll keep going for Liv."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paying tribute. Picture: Getty

Olivia's father John Francis Pratt added his tribute to his young daughter.

In a statement made with his wider family, he said: "We don't want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don't want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now.

"Olivia's death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities."