‘Man detained’ at Gatwick airport as police cordon off parts of North Terminal

Police said a man had been detained at the airport's North Terminal. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have detained a man as they respond to an “incident” at Gatwick airport.

Sussex Police said a cordon has been set up at the drop-off parking area at the North Terminal.

Witnesses have reported a large police presence with “dozens” of vehicles and armed police. One person said they had witnessed police dealing with a suspicious vehicle outside the terminal.

Holidaymakers hoping to catch flights have warned of “total chaos”.

One person caught in it wrote online: “is anyone going to advise passengers what they can do to catch their flights from north terminal. It’s absolute chaos and nobody is giving anyone information????”

Another wrote: "North Terminal is closed, shuttle not running. Police everywhere. Good luck everyone flying from the North Terminal".

Passengers said they had been ordered back into the terminal while others said they had been forced to try to walk from the South to the North terminal to try and catch their flights.

Sussex Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport. A man has been detained.

“As a precaution, a cordon is in place at the drop-off parking area at the North Terminal.”

The incident caused traffic jams on the M23 westbound motorway, on Spur Rd, from just after Junction 9.

LBC has contacted Gatwick Airport for further information.