Man who died in Italy yacht crash was British millionaire mask mogul Dean Kronbein

Dean Kronsbein. Picture: LinkedIn

By Kit Heren

A British millionaire mask manufacturer has died in a yacht crash in Italy, his family has confirmed.

Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured in the incident off the coast of Sardinia on Sunday. His wife and daughter were also hurt in the accident.

The family's 70-foot yacht collided with rocks near Porto Cervo, according to local media. Mr Kronsbein was pulled from the water but died despite the best efforts of medics.

A family spokesperson confirmed the death of "much-loved and beloved" Mr Kronsbein, which was first reported in MailOnline.

The spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Dean Kronsbein has been killed in a boating accident.

“A much-loved and respected family man, friend and business colleague, it is a tremendous shock and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. We politely request that the family are allowed time and space to come to terms with their loss.”

German-British dual national Mr Kronsbein owned Ultra-Filter Medical, which was based in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire.

The town's mayor Ed O'Driscoll said he was "deeply shocked" to hear the news of Mr Kronsbein's death.

He added: "I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family as they come to terms with this terrible news."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are providing support following a maritime accident in Sardinia, including to the family of a dual national who has died.

"We are in contact with the local authorities."

Ultra-Filter set up its Herefordshire base last September, making a million face-masks a day and employing people who had lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The company later promised to give away a million masks to people who might struggle to afford them.