Man, 34, dies after being mauled to death in Hampshire park as owner arrested

By Will Taylor

A 34-year-old man has died after being mauled by a dog while he visited a park.

Emergency services were unable to save the unnamed man and he was pronounced dead at a recreation ground in Hillson Drive, Fareham, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

A dog was taken away after the attack, which happened just before 10.30am, while a 20-year-old man who is thought to be its owner has been arrested for being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

Hampshire Police said: "We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.

"As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

"He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue."

The man’s family has been told about his death.