Man in his 20s dies and two others treated for injuries after car goes into River Avon in Bristol

A man in his 20s has died and two other people were injured after a car left the road and went into a river in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A man in his 20s has died and two other people were injured after a car left the road and went into a river in Bristol.

Police were called to York Road in the Bedminster area of the city at about 1.30am on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset police said a vehicle, with three people inside, had gone through railings and into the River Avon.

Police are now looking into how the car came to be in the river.

The force have also made a mandatory referral to the the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It told the BBC that the mandatory referral to the watchdog was as a "result of police being in the proximity at the time", but added there was no pursuit involving the car.

The scene in the Bedminster area of Bristol after a car went through railings and into the River Avon. A police spokeswoman said one man died while the two other people were treated for minor injuries. Picture: Alamy

In a statement confirming the crash, the force said: “We responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 25 February, after a car went through railings alongside the river at York Road, Bedminster, and entered the water,” she said.

“There were three occupants in the car. One of them, a man in his 20s, sadly died. The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"The family will be offered support by a specially trained liaison officer. The two other occupants have received medical attention.”

Police are now looking into how the car came to be in the river. Picture: Alamy

Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services attended the scene.

“An investigation is ongoing to ascertain how the vehicle came to be in the water," the force said.

"We are making a mandatory referral about this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”