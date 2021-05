Man dies after light aircraft crash in Kent

By Will Taylor

A man has died after a light aircraft crashed in Kent.

Police were sent to the scene, a field near Headcorn between Maidstone and Ashford, at 4.25pm on Sunday.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the incident.