Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

Police and forensics officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a young man on Merseyside last night are hunting for four people seen fleeing the scene on the back of electric bikes.

Officers were called to Lavrock Bank in the Dingle area of Liverpool at 11.40pm to reports that a man had been shot. When they arrived they found a seriously injured man, believed to be in his early 20s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers performed CPR at the scene until the ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Chief Superintendent, Mark Kameen, told LBC: "At this moment we know there were two electric bikes, with four offenders on those bikes. We believe these are the people responsible for the murder of this young man. We know they rode into the close, and then rode off.

"We have an open mind as to whether it was targeted. It's very early to say. It'll be a definite line of inquiry to see if it's linked to other events that have happened recently"

"Lavrock Bank is a cul-de-sac, which just adds to the stupidity and callous nature of this attack. We've also got a lot of houses and innocent people who could have been caught in the crossfire.

"This is why it's so important for people to consider what that family are going through. Please work with the police to help us identify for those responsible."