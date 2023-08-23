Man dies after suffering 'medical episode' at UK's biggest waterpark

The tragic incident took place at Splashmouth Quayside in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has died after suffering a medical emergency at the UK's biggest waterpark.

Police and ambulances rushed to the Splashdown Quaywest waterpark in Devon at about midday on Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 40s and from the Bristol area, suffered a "suspected medical episode," police said.

He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer had been at the scene.

Splashdown Quaywest, which is in the south Devon seaside town of Paignton, said on its website that it was closed for the rest of the day after the tragedy.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: "Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service just after midday on Wednesday 23 August. They were at Splashdown Waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton, responding to reports of a man having suffered a suspected medical episode on site.

"Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died.

"His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner."

Splashdown Quaywest, which describes itself as the UK's biggest all-outdoor waterpark, said in a statement earlier: "We are aware of an incident at Splashdown Quaywest waterpark at approximately 12.15 today.

"The person concerned is receiving medical attention from paramedics. We do not have any further details at present, but we have taken the decision to close the waterpark today.

"Until we have any information to release having conducted and consulted with any of the necessary authorities we would appreciate being left to deal with an unfolding situation and respect the privacy of the individual concerned and their family."

