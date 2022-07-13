Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jaegermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A man has died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition.

The South African man downed a the whole bottle of the 35 per cent spirit as part of a £10 bet at a South African liquor store.

Shortly after gulping down the spirit the local resident, who has not been named collapsed.

The man, who is reportedly aged between 25 and 30, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A viral video has been circulated online which shows the man guzzling down the liquid while people clap and cheer him on.

A police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident took place at a local liquor store at Mashamba village in Elim, South Africa.

Mr Mojapelo told local media: "'Police in Waterval outside Louis Trichardt have opened a case of inquest following an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashumba Village where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a 'drinking competition.

"The winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time, would get R200 cash.

"One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead."

An inquest has been opened into his death.