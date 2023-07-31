Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

31 July 2023, 09:30 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 10:41

The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham
The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A man in his 30s has been shot dead on a street in north London.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

This morning police officers were at a cordon at the junction of White Hart Lane and William Street in Tottenham, just a short distance from White Hart Lane stadium.

Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

