Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe
31 July 2023, 09:30 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 10:41
A man in his 30s has been shot dead on a street in north London.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said.
No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.
This morning police officers were at a cordon at the junction of White Hart Lane and William Street in Tottenham, just a short distance from White Hart Lane stadium.
Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.