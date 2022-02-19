Man dies after being hit by car on major motorway

19 February 2022, 10:43

The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea
The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A 41-year-old man has died in a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M4 near Swansea, South Wales Police said.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 46 and 47, shortly before 8.35pm on Friday evening.

The collision involved a silver Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

"Despite best efforts, a 41-year-old man from Swansea was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said.

"Officers are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of what happened to report it to South Wales Police."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Explosions have been heard following a blast that destroyed a gas pipeline, prompting a mass civilian evacuation

Boris Johnson urges 'unity' as multiple explosions heard in eastern Ukraine

Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity and blocks daughter from being CEO

Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity

Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to police

Boris Johnson hands over partygate questionnaire to Metropolitan Police

The PM will tell world leaders there is "still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed"

US 'convinced' Putin will invade Ukraine but PM says world can 'avoid bloodshed'

No10 staff will see redacted partygate report before answering police questionnaire

No10 staff will see Sue Gray report before answering police partygate questionnaire

Duke of York

Taxpayers face £7million bill if Prince Andrew is forced out of his Windsor home

Dizzee Rascal appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Dizzee Rascal attacked ex while holding his baby in a row over custody, court hears

Great Britain have been stripped of their silver medal in the 4x100 metre relay after CJ Ujah (left) was found to have committed a doping violation.

Team GB stripped of silver relay medal from Tokyo Olympics after doping violation

Exclusive
The first pictures from inside the O2 arena, showing the extent of the damage from Storm Eunice.

First pictures inside O2 arena show scale of damage after Storm Eunice rips off roof

Planes have been fighting against the weather to land at the London-based airport.

Thousands tune in to terrifying live stream of planes struggling to land at Heathrow

The UK has woken up to continued travel chaos and a significant destruction - including a gaping hole in the O2 arena

Storm Eunice: Clean-up begins with trains still in chaos and thousands without power

Traffic & Travel

Prince Harry launches court fight for police protection

Prince Harry insists UK will always be home as court battle starts over police protection

Ava White

Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl Ava White at Christmas lights switch on in Liverpool

The UK has been battered by Storm Eunice

Two 'danger to life' warnings and people ordered to stay home: Why is Storm Eunice so bad?

Derek Mackay makes political return

Shamed former Scottish finance boss Derek Mackay makes political return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus patients in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in coronavirus surge
Elon Musk

US securities agency denies claims it is harassing Elon Musk

Sheldon is released

Rehabilitated sea turtle Sheldon released off Florida Keys

Chinese Communist troops

Chinese blogger charged with insulting Korean War dead

A hippo

Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species

Russian marine

Ukrainian rebels order full military mobilisation as Russian invasion fears rise
Donald Trump

Judge rejects effort by Trump to block January 6 riot lawsuits
Ukraine Tensions

President Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
Police arrest a demonstrator as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, to an end, in Ottawa, Ontario

More than 100 people arrested as police clear out Ottawa protesters
Capitol Riot Investigation Ivanka Trump

Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Capitol riot lawsuits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's unyielding message to Putin as Ukraine crisis intensifies

David Lammy's unyielding message to Putin as Ukraine crisis intensifies
O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof
'Teach impartially' advice could cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President

'Teach impartially' advice may cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President
'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism
Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison
"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'
'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police