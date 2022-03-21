Body of man missing for 10 years found hidden in freezer in disused London pub

Roy Bigg’s remains were discovered in a freezer in London. Picture: Met police

By Megan Hinton

Scotland Yard are appealing for information after they discovered the body of a man, stashed in a freezer at a disused pub in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Roy Bigg was found in the basement of the disused Simpson's Wine Bar in Romford Road, Forest Gate, east London, on October 15 last year.

Builders working at the site discovered his remains, which police believed had been there for several years, and he was later identified through dental records.

Roy was reported missing in February 2012 and Met detectives are now appealing for people who knew him to come forward and share any relevant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: "We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

"Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

Read more: Putin behind hoax calls targeting British MPs as he 'tries to hide battlefield failings'

Read more: Man accused of murdering Sir David Amess 'scoped out Michael Gove's home to plan attack'

"If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us – his birth date was 8 September 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our enquiries."

A post-mortem examination found cause of death to be inconclusive.

DCI Allen added: "We have released an image of Roy and hope that anyone who knew him will take the time to come forward and speak with us.

"If you don’t want to speak directly to police please contact Crimestoppers anonymously, but whatever you do, please do make the call."

Anyone who knew Roy Bigg should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 1570, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4332/15OCT21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.