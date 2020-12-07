Man faces £10,000 fine over Nottingham house party 'with 150 guests'

7 December 2020, 14:26

By Asher McShane

A man is facing a £10,000 fine after allegedly breaching coronavirus regulations after police broke up a party of up to 150 people.

Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to a house party on Lace Street in Nottingham shortly after 12.30am on Monday.

The man, 20, was reported for summons and could be fined the maximum £10,000 after 100-150 people were found inside the property, the force said.

A number of other individuals at the party were also handed £200 fixed penalty notices for breaking rules.

Read more: Nottingham Christmas market shut down after social distancing criticism

Read more: Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham

A large crowd descended on Nottingham's Christmas market on Saturday
A large crowd descended on Nottingham's Christmas market on Saturday. Picture: PA

Police said Isaiah Zanamwe, of Spring Vale, Dartford, Kent, was arrested, handed a £200 fine and subsequently charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

The 19-year-old will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in January.

Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The current Tier 3 restrictions for Nottinghamshire are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to save lives.

"It is deeply disappointing that so many people decided to disobey the rules on this occasion and increase the risk of transmission of this deadly virus.

"The restrictions are in place for a reason and the only way we are going to stop the virus is if we all stick to the rules.

"The very last thing we want to be doing as police officers is to be punishing people for gathering together and having fun, but there really are no excuses for this kind of behaviour where people are blatantly ignoring rules in such large numbers.

"Most people across the county have been playing their part in limiting the spread of the virus by obeying the law but sadly there are some people who refuse to adhere to our efforts to engage, explain and educate and consequently we will not hesitate to work with our partners to enforce the regulations."

Separately, organisers were forced to shut down Nottingham's Christmas market this year after huge crowds descended on it over the weekend.

Organisers said they were "sorry it has not worked out" after hundreds of people crowded into the attraction in Old Market Square on Saturday, prompting angry social media posts online.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debra Mejeur hugs her dog Lola after being reunited with her

Dog reunited with owners three years after going missing

Romania's Social Democrat Party leads the vote

Romania’s opposition Social Democrats take surprise lead in election
The monolith on the Isle of Wight is believed to be the fifth to appear in mysterious circumstances.

Monolith appears on Isle of Wight beach after sightings in US and Romania
Biden Health Secretary

Biden picks California’s attorney general to be first Latino health secretary
Patients in hospital in India's Andhra Pradesh state

Unidentified illness in India puts hundreds in hospital

James Cleverly gave a clear “no” when asked by Nick Ferrari if Brexit was why Britain was leading vaccine rollout.

James Cleverly: Brexit not the reason for Britain’s vaccine speed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes
Last ditch talks to agree a Brexit trade deal are continuing - after tense negotiations over the weekend.

Caller explains fishing rights are so important to Brexiteers
This caller blamed quite a lot on Luxembourg

Caller wants 'our own elected idiots' making decisions not 'Luxembourg'
Cladding campaigner reveals dissatisfaction with Robert Jenrick 'talking shop' meeting

Cladding campaigner reveals dissatisfaction at Robert Jenrick 'talking shop' meeting
The Minister branded it "wrong" to boo players for taking the knee at football matches

'Completely wrong' for football fans to boo players taking a knee, James Cleverly says
Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue following Milwall racism allegations

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue amid Millwall racism allegations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London