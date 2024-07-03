Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man was left fighting for life after being run over and trapped under a double-decker bus in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pedestrian was hit on Kingsland Road in Dalston yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said he has suffered “significant injuries” which are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Witnesses described seeing the victim ‘trapped under the wheel’ of the bus.

He was rushed to a hospital in east London.

'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends

Read more: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

Awful accident right now on Kingsland Road in Dalston.



Some poor guy trapped under the wheel of a bus. Hopefully he pulls through 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sVYzEq0JiE — Ollie (@kettleinho) July 2, 2024

The London Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 4.31pm today to reports of a man trapped underneath a double-decker bus at the junction of Kingsland Road and Forest Road in Dalston.

"Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit were sent to the scene and have worked to release the man.

"He has been left in the care of the London Ambulance Service.

"A road closure is in place on Kingsland Road and drivers are advised to find alternative routes."

One witness posted online: “Awful accident right now on Kingsland Road in Dalston.

“Some poor guy trapped under the wheel of a bus. Hopefully he pulls through”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today (Tuesday 2 July) at 4.25pm to reports of a road traffic accident in Kingsland Road, Hackney, E8.

“We sent numerous resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a London major trauma centre.”