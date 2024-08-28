Man fighting for life after ‘road rage’ attack in south London

A man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath around 5:25am on Tuesday, August 20. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A man is fighting for his life following a 'road rage' attack in South London.

A man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath around 5:25am on Tuesday, August 20.

Police said they believe it was a 'road rage' assault that left the man fighting for his life.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains there in a critical condition more than a week after the attack. His family are aware.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on August 20 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to a south London police station where he was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Katie McGinn, who is investigating, said: “" am keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage.

"We believe that the victim sustained his injuries following a traffic incident, and subsequent altercation, involving a man from another vehicle.

"If you saw any part of this sequence of events, or if you have footage, please do get in touch."

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact police on 101 or 'X' @MetCC quoting CAD 1060/20Aug.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.