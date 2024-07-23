Man fights for life after stabbing at London Underground station - as two women arrested

A man has been left fighting for life after being attacked at Seven Sisters. Picture: @sobradob

By Asher McShane

Two women have been arrested after a man was left fighting for life after an attack at a London Tube station.

Emergency services rushed to Seven Sisters underground in north London this morning where they found a man had been stabbed.

He is in a life threatening condition, British Transport Police said.

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. One was also arrested on suspicion of common assault.

British Transport Police said: "Paramedics also attended and a male has been taken to hospital with injuries that are consistent with being stabbed. His injuries are believed to be life threatening.

"Two females have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. One has also been further arrested on suspicion of common assault.

"They remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

"The underground station remains closed while officers investigate, and passengers will see an increased policing presence in the area.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 171 of 23 July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.