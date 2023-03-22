Man 'filmed himself castrating other men' so they could appear on his 'eunuch maker' website as 'secret society' face trial

22 March 2023, 19:39 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 19:50

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.
Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has appeared in court accused of castrating dozens of other men and filming the footage for his subscription 'Eunuch Maker' website.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website, along with eight other people, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.

Norway-born Gustavson is accused of being at the heart of a wide-ranging conspiracy, involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts and the uploading of videos.

The group allegedly brought in some £200,000 in income from their extreme actions.

Gustavson is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent between January 1, 2016 and January 1 last year and five counts of causing GBH to five alleged victims.

The trial is being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court London
The trial is being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court London. Picture: Getty

Read more: Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Read more: Teenager found guilty of murdering Khayri McLean, 15, outside Huddersfield school

The GBH charges include the removal of a man's penis, the clamping of another's testicles and freezing of a leg which required amputation.

Gustavson, from Tottenham, is also accused of acquiring or possessing criminal property, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child.

He himself has had his own leg, penis and nipple removed and appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Gustavson appeared alongside Peter Wates, 65, from Croydon, who is charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent. Wates is alleged to have been involved with nine of the 29 incidents.

Ion Ciucur, 28, a Romanian who works in a hotel in Gretna Green, Scotland, is said to have been involved in two incidents. Ciucur, who appeared separately, faces the same count of conspiracy to cause GBH.

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at the Old Bailey on April 19.

Three other men, named as David Carruthers, Janus Atkin and Ashley Williams on the indictment, appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court, in South Wales, charged with being involved in the same conspiracy.

They will appear at the same court on the same date for a plea hearing.

Nathan Arnold, 47, from South Kensington, west London, Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, and Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom, Surrey, also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday each charged with a single offence of causing GBH with intent.

Arnold is alleged to have removed Gustavson's nipple, Byrnes is accused of removing his penis and Crimi-Appleby is accused of freezing his leg requiring amputation.

None of the accused have entered any pleas yet.

They are said to be part of a secret society where men voluntarily remove genitalia and body parts.

This is thought to be linked to a "nullo" subculture - short for genital nullification.

Police said anyone who had any further information should call 0208 785 8267 quoting Op Vicktor.

Alternatively, people can information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone who has had similar experiences can seek medical advice from their local sexual health clinic or GP, or contact LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop on 0800 999 5428 for advice and support.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Codex Sassoon

Sotheby’s hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible

This aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Workplace safety sanction finalised in Alec Baldwin shooting case

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Max Hastings spoke out against Boris Johnson

'You can't write off Boris until he's buried at a crossroads with a stake in his heart', former boss Max Hastings says

Victim Mohammed Rayaz has suffered severe burns

Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Rail strikes have been suspended

RMT suspends rail strikes scheduled for March 30 and April 1

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents

Rishi Sunak reveals he paid £400k in tax last year as he releases long-awaited return during Johnson grilling

Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teenager found guilty of murdering Khayri McLean, 15, outside Huddersfield school

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future

'Hand on heart, I did not lie to you': Boris comes out swinging in bid to save career before MPs pass judgement

Former President Donald J Trump points while watching the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla

Trump could be indicted by jury as soon as this week over hush money payments

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

Latest News

See more Latest News

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow
Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university
An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child
Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

What is the Privileges Committee? And who is on it?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit