Man 'filmed himself castrating other men' so they could appear on his 'eunuch maker' website as 'secret society' face trial

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has appeared in court accused of castrating dozens of other men and filming the footage for his subscription 'Eunuch Maker' website.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marius Gustavson, 45, allegedly removed men's penises and testicles for his website, along with eight other people, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.

Norway-born Gustavson is accused of being at the heart of a wide-ranging conspiracy, involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts and the uploading of videos.

The group allegedly brought in some £200,000 in income from their extreme actions.

Gustavson is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent between January 1, 2016 and January 1 last year and five counts of causing GBH to five alleged victims.

The trial is being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court London. Picture: Getty

Read more: Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Read more: Teenager found guilty of murdering Khayri McLean, 15, outside Huddersfield school

The GBH charges include the removal of a man's penis, the clamping of another's testicles and freezing of a leg which required amputation.

Gustavson, from Tottenham, is also accused of acquiring or possessing criminal property, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child.

He himself has had his own leg, penis and nipple removed and appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Gustavson appeared alongside Peter Wates, 65, from Croydon, who is charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent. Wates is alleged to have been involved with nine of the 29 incidents.

Ion Ciucur, 28, a Romanian who works in a hotel in Gretna Green, Scotland, is said to have been involved in two incidents. Ciucur, who appeared separately, faces the same count of conspiracy to cause GBH.

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at the Old Bailey on April 19.

Three other men, named as David Carruthers, Janus Atkin and Ashley Williams on the indictment, appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court, in South Wales, charged with being involved in the same conspiracy.

They will appear at the same court on the same date for a plea hearing.

Nathan Arnold, 47, from South Kensington, west London, Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, and Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom, Surrey, also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday each charged with a single offence of causing GBH with intent.

Arnold is alleged to have removed Gustavson's nipple, Byrnes is accused of removing his penis and Crimi-Appleby is accused of freezing his leg requiring amputation.

None of the accused have entered any pleas yet.

They are said to be part of a secret society where men voluntarily remove genitalia and body parts.

This is thought to be linked to a "nullo" subculture - short for genital nullification.

Police said anyone who had any further information should call 0208 785 8267 quoting Op Vicktor.

Alternatively, people can information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone who has had similar experiences can seek medical advice from their local sexual health clinic or GP, or contact LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop on 0800 999 5428 for advice and support.