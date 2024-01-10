Man arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in car at Stratford shopping centre in east London

A dead body has been found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been found dead in a car at an east London shopping centre, with police arresting a suspect for murder in Hampshire.

The corpse of the victim, who has yet to be named publicly, was discovered in the car park of the Stratford Centre in the early hours of Wednesday.

Met Police officers were contacted by Hampshire Police on Tuesday after a member of the public contacted them with concerns that someone could have come to harm in London.

A man was arrested on Wednesday in the county, to the south-west of London, on suspicion of murder. Crimes scenes are in place at his home and at the east London car park.

Police are working to identify the man and alert his next of kin to the tragedy.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said: "I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this awful incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

"I would like to reassure people that a man is in custody and, while my colleagues in Specialist Crime investigate, we do not believe there to be any danger to other people.

"If you have information that you think could help us, I urge you to contact police immediately."

Anyone who has information or material that could help police should call 101, with the reference CAD 4310/9 Jan.