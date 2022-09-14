Man found guilty of possessing gun that killed journalist Lyra McKee

14 September 2022, 15:19 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 15:35

Lyra McKee was killed whilst observing a riot in Londonderry in 2019
Lyra McKee was killed whilst observing a riot in Londonderry in 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The man who possessed the gun that killed the journalist Lyra McKee has been jailed.

Lyra McKee, 29, was killed while observing rioting in the Creggan estate in Londonderry on April 18 2019. A New IRA gunman opened fire on police and a bullet struck and killed Ms McKee.

Niall Sheerin, 29, from Londonderry, previously admitted possession of the gun and will now spend seven years in prison and a further five years on licence. He will also be subject to terrorist notification requirements for the next 15 years, under the Terrorist Act.

Mr Justice Fowler made clear to the court that he was not sentencing Sheerin in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee, but only for the possession of the gun. He said this was because the “prosecution cannot establish the requisite standard” that Sheerin was aware of the specific history of the pistol.

Mr Justice Fowler, the judge at Belfast Crown Court, deemed that Niall Sheerin was “an associate of a terrorist gang who posed a danger to the public".

"[Sheerin] voluntarily assisted them by storing this weapon in a condition that it could be readily used again,” Mr Justice Fowler said.

Sheerin was charged with the possession of the Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol, magazine with .22 calibre cartridges.

The gun was found wrapped with the spent ammunition magazine in plastic bags in a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020. Sheerin’s DNA was found on the gun.

The same pistol had been used in five shootings in Derry in the previous 21 months, the ballistics tests showed.

Speaking outside court, Lyra’s sister, Nichola Corner-McKee, said: "Now the story of the gun has come to an end, but the story of the gunman continues.

"We would again appeal to anyone who has information on the identity of the gunman to come forward and ensure there is justice for Lyra.

“Justice isn't something that stands alone with the police service, justice is the whole business of the community."

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Lyra McKee, at just 29 years old, died after being shot in Creggan, in Derry/Londonderry, on 18 April 2019. It’s over three years now since that tragic day, and the pain felt by Lyra’s loved ones is understandably as raw as ever.

“I want to thank members of the public for their support, and I’m keen to reassure the community that we remain committed to working with them and our partner agencies to stop the corrosive influence of terrorists.

"Our investigation into Lyra’s murder, as demonstrated by today’s sentencing, is very much active. And, with continued support, we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.

Crimestoppers is now offering an increased reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives leading to the prosecution of those responsible. Crimestoppers can be contacted directly on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

