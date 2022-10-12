Man found with multiple knife wounds at Euston Station arrested over murder of woman in Northampton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Diana Dafter, whose body was found at a property in Northampton last Friday. Picture: Social Media/Northamptonshire Police

By Asher McShane

A man found with knife injuries at Euston station has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Northampton.

Police said a 32-year-old man is being held under medical supervision after officers found him at Euston station at about midday last Friday with "a number of serious stab injuries."

The body of Diana Dafter was found at an address in Lower Mounts, Northampton shortly after midday on Friday.

Specialist search teams and forensic officers spend over 72 hours scouring the property for evidence.

A post-mortem on Saturday afternoon found Diana died of multiple stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team, said: “This has been an intensive few days of police activity during which a large number of officers and staff have been deployed to gather evidence from scenes in Northampton and at London Euston.

“The suspect is now under police guard at a hospital facility in London and we will be making arrangements in due course for him to be transferred to police custody.

“At this time Northamptonshire Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

British Transport Police said on Friday: "Officers were called to Euston station at 11.48am this morning (7 October) following reports of a man seriously injured onboard a train.

"Paramedics also attended and he has been taken to hospital for treatment. At this stage, it is believed he has sustained self-inflicted injuries. "

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211 of Friday, October 7, 2022.