Breaking News

Man found guilty of 'vicious' murder of 10-month-old stepson - while mum convicted of allowing his death

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been found guilty of murdering his 10-month-old stepson who was left with dozens of injuries, while the baby's mother has been convicted of causing or allowing his death.

Jacob Crouch was found dead in his cot at his Derbyshire home on the morning of December 30 2020 and was later discovered to have 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and several internal injuries.

After four days of deliberation by a jury following a seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Craig Crouch, 39, was convicted of murder and three counts of child cruelty.

Gemma Barton, 33, was cleared of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty, but was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and a third count of child cruelty.

Updates to follow.